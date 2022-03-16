Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 5,084.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,591 shares of company stock valued at $512,651 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

FSLR opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

