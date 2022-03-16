Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00046591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.75 or 0.06720159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,000.73 or 0.99875465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040017 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

