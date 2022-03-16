Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,090 ($40.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($45.90) to GBX 3,580 ($46.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($34.43) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.34) to GBX 3,440 ($44.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.26) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,101.67 ($40.33).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,228 ($28.97) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,436.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,639.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.55).

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,559 ($33.28) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($130,013.17).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

