Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in February

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 892,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 739,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PQEFF remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 766,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.22. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
