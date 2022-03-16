Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 20.7% in February

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 892,200 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 739,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PQEFF remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 766,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 2.22. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.