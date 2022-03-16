PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet cut PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Shares of PFSW stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $255.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.47.
PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
