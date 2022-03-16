PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $255.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.75. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

