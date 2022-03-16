PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 113,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,096. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 506,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

