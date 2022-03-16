PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 22.6% in February

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 113,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,096. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.