Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 199,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $9.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.79. 220,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,275,510. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.