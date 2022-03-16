Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 126 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. 24,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,153. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.49 and a one year high of $106.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.

