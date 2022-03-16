Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

DHR stock traded up $5.84 on Wednesday, hitting $276.73. 115,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,242. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $212.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $197.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

