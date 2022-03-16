Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

MGY opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

