Piper Sandler Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $35.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.79.

Shares of S stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

