Piper Sandler Weighs in on eBay Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on EBAY. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.94 on Monday. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

