Piper Sandler Weighs in on eBay Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.94 on Monday. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.