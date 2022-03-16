PIXEL (PXL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,151.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $906,625.52 and approximately $2,151.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,385.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.00723311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00189551 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022522 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

