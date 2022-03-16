Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $12.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

