Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Planet Labs PBC.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:PL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.10. 101,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,300. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De acquired 36,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $245,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Weil acquired 165,580 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $995,135.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 221,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,144.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

