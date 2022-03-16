Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Playtika by 2,604.8% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 60.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Playtika by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Playtika by 5,726.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 874,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 859,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of -0.08. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

