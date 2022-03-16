Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

PLBC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.