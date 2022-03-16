PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.66. 736,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.