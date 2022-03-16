Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

PBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$24.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.61. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$22.66 and a 1-year high of C$67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The company has a market cap of C$657.07 million and a PE ratio of 33.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

