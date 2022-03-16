PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 159,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 440.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 166,665 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

