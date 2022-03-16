PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PREKF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 3,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,356. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.