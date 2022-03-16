Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

DTIL stock remained flat at $$2.96 during trading on Wednesday. 27,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,769. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 73.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 399.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 34.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

