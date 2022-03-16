Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 32.6% in February

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.