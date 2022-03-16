Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $63,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About Procept BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.