Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 997,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

PROF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $23.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

PROF stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 72,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,089. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $189.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

