PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. PROG has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 23.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

