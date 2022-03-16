ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 9.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. 877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87.
