ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,005,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 1,321,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PBSFF remained flat at $$12.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $22.41.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.