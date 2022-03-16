ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in February

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,005,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 1,321,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:PBSFF remained flat at $$12.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $22.41.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFF)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.