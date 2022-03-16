Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. 413,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,628. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,139,000 after acquiring an additional 147,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after buying an additional 557,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,400,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

