Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,550

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PUK. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $794.00.
Prudential stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,010. Prudential has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.
About Prudential (Get Rating)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
