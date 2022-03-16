Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of PEG opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $68.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. City State Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,351,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,671,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

