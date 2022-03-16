Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.
Shares of PEG opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $68.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. City State Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,351,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,671,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
