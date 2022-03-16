Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Portillos Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Portillos in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PTLO stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Portillos has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

