QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QCR to earn $6.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. QCR has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of QCR by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

