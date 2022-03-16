Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7,035.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.84. 29,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

