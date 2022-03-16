Qubitica Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.06 or 0.00274073 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.97 or 0.01112914 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003091 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

