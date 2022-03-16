Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 41.6% in February

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QUISF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Shares of QUISF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

