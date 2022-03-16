RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. RadNet has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.96 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.88%. Equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RadNet by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,151 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

