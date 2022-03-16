Ralph Bartel Sells 8,617 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) Director Ralph Bartel sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $50,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00.

TZOO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 229,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,092. The company has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $6,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

