Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.19 and a beta of 1.03. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,932 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rambus (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.