RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $21.30 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $629.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331 in the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

