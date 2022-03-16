RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $436,331. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,465,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.64. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

