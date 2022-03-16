Rebecca L. Owen Sells 5,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.23. 20,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $380.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.60.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
