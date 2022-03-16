Rebecca L. Owen Sells 5,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.23. 20,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $380.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.60.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

