Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Orion Group (ORN)

3/14/2022 – Orion Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2022 – Orion Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Orion Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2022 – Orion Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Orion Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

2/10/2022 – Orion Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ORN stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Orion Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,412,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

