Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in February

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,127.0 days.

RCPUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

RCPUF stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. Recipe Unlimited has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

