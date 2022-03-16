Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.87 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,189. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average of $254.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.