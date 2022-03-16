Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.30 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after buying an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.42.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.