Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.72 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

NYSE ANTM traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.39. 21,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.45 and a 12-month high of $478.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

