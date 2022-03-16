Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.63. 34,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.60. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.61.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

