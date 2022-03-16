Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,308 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 488,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. The company has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

