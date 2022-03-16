Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 13,789 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 123.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 389.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,056,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,293 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 281,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,135,274. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

